Overview

Dr. Marguerite Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Peachwood Medical Group in Clovis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.