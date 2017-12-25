Dr. Marguerite McDonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marguerite McDonald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marguerite McDonald, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. McDonald works at
Locations
OCLI Vision1355 Northern Blvd Ste 300, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 627-3232
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am blessed to have found Dr. McDonald! I was seeing Dr. Van Valkenburg at SightMD in Garden City for my dry eye, recurrent styes and chalazion. She minimized my eye conditions and basically told me to deal with it, that this is life. Dr. McDonald was wonderful! She was compassionate and empathic and she is truly an expert in this area! She started me on a regime and I am already seeing results! I would highly recommend her. Some of the office staff need to learn better people skills.
About Dr. Marguerite McDonald, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Eye Center
- Manhattan Eet Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Manhattanville College
- Ophthalmology
