Dr. Marguerite Hogan, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5 (14)
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marguerite Hogan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Hogan works at Z A & ASSOC in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Melvin L. Cohen M.d.
    14800 San Pedro Ave Ste 110, San Antonio, TX 78232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 490-9850

Conditions Treated:

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and/or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare

    Patient Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 19, 2017
    I have been a patient of Dr. Hogan for more than five years and she has been an important person in my life. Dr. Hogan understands mental conditions and is willing to work with her patients. She is professional and compassionate. The first time I met Dr. Hogan, she helped me immediately. We have worked together to find the best medicine that fits my needs. I would highly recommend Dr. Hogan for anyone seeking a quality professional psychiatrist.
    San Antonio, TX — Jul 19, 2017
    Professional Details

    Specialty:
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience:
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken:
    • English
    NPI Number:
    • 1174630867
    Education:

    Medical School:
    • EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
