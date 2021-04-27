Overview

Dr. Marguerite Germain, MD is a Dermatologist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center.



Dr. Germain works at Germain Dermatology in Mount Pleasant, SC with other offices in Summerville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.