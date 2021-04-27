Dr. Marguerite Germain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Germain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marguerite Germain, MD
Overview
Dr. Marguerite Germain, MD is a Dermatologist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center.
Locations
Germain Dermatology612 Seacoast Pkwy, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 881-4440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Germain Dermatology Summerville602 N Main St, Summerville, SC 29483 Directions (843) 881-4440Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Cooper Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Germain is the best dermatologist l know. I see her medically and cosmetically and she is a master at her craft. I will never let another doctor touch my face. She is personable, gentle and takes her time when I'm with her. A true professional. Her staff is amazing and very knowledgeable about all Dr Germains products, procedures and all the other wonderful treatments and services they offer. There is a reason she keeps getting voted best dermatologist!
About Dr. Marguerite Germain, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Bethesda Naval Hospital
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Sweet Briar College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Germain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Germain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Germain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Germain has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Germain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Germain speaks Italian.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Germain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Germain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Germain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Germain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.