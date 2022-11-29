Dr. Marguerite Brathwaite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brathwaite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marguerite Brathwaite, MD
Overview
Dr. Marguerite Brathwaite, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5580 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 877-5199
-
2
Smith Plastic Surgery Building7650 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 413-7740
- 3 9811 W Charleston Blvd Ste 2-421, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 810-9797
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very clean establishment. Staff is very polite and easy to work with. Office makes you feel comfortable and takes very good care of your issues to the best ability they can. Love this office.
About Dr. Marguerite Brathwaite, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1609846518
Education & Certifications
- Martin Luther King/Drew U
- Loma Linda School of Medicine
