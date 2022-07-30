Dr. Marguerite Barnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marguerite Barnett, MD
Overview
Dr. Marguerite Barnett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Colorado
Dr. Barnett works at
Locations
-
1
Sarasota Institute Plastic Sgy1715 Stickney Point Rd, Sarasota, FL 34231 Directions (941) 927-2447
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barnett?
Dr. B was professional, genuine, and kind. I was in a total systemic shut down and by explanting, Dr. Barnett saved my life. I will always be forever thankful for her help.
About Dr. Marguerite Barnett, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1487625844
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnett works at
Dr. Barnett has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.