Dr. Marguerite Barber-Owens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marguerite Barber-Owens, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Locations
Therapeutic Programs Inc.2900 McGehee Rd, Montgomery, AL 36111 Directions (334) 280-3349
- 2 102 Central Park Pl, Selma, AL 36701 Directions (334) 280-3349
- 3 1865 Honeysuckle Rd, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 673-0494
Dalton Pharmacy1412 Elba Hwy, Troy, AL 36079 Directions (334) 280-3349
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is a great physician. Understanding. Personable. She does her best to take into account what you think or feel is best for you and come up with a plan that fits your lifestyle. I would never choose to go to anyone else.
About Dr. Marguerite Barber-Owens, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barber-Owens accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barber-Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Barber-Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barber-Owens.
