Dr. Marguerite Aitken, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Marguerite Aitken, MD
Overview
Dr. Marguerite Aitken, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Aitken works at
Locations
Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners220 Lyon St NW Ste 700, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 451-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Messa
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aitken?
I am basically speechless but I’ll do my best- words can’t describe how happy I am with Dr. Aitken. She is so personable and sweet. I was scheduled for a breast reduction and during my consult she answered all my questions, gave me advice, encouraged the outcome and reassured I’d be happy with my results. She even personally called me at night after my morning surgery to check I was doing okay. I am beyond grateful and now have the confidence I’ve been hoping for my whole life. Thank you Dr. Aitken for making my dream come true!
About Dr. Marguerite Aitken, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1982609095
Education & Certifications
- The Hunstad Center For Cosmetic Surgery
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aitken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aitken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aitken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aitken works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Aitken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aitken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aitken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aitken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.