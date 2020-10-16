Dr. Margot Watson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margot Watson, MD
Overview
Dr. Margot Watson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sykesville, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.
Dr. Watson works at
Locations
Signature Obgyn - Liberty Exchange5961 Exchange Dr Ste 108, Sykesville, MD 21784 Directions (410) 884-8000
Signature OB/GYN10710 Charter Dr Ste 200, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 997-0580
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She was really assuring and answered all my questions. She was easy to talked to and she made sure I understood everything.
About Dr. Margot Watson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.