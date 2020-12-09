Dr. Margot O'Donnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Donnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margot O'Donnell, MD
Overview
Dr. Margot O'Donnell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1062 E Lancaster Ave Ste 23A, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 642-1030
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. O’Donnell. She is kind, caring and extremely patient. She meets you where you are and helps you reach your goals. From the beginning, I knew she was genuine and wanted to help me. She is unique in her field and I am extremely grateful I found her.
About Dr. Margot O'Donnell, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1083770507
Education & Certifications
- The Hospital of The University of Pennsylvania
- The Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvaia
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Villanova University
- Psychiatry
Dr. O'Donnell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Donnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Donnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Donnell.
