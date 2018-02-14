Dr. Margot Feintuch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feintuch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margot Feintuch, MD
Overview
Dr. Margot Feintuch, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Locations
Margot Feintuch MD PLLC1507 16TH AVE S, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 200-6858
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr. Feintuch 20 time and she always comes across as compassionate provider that is on my team. She is very intelligent but offers very practical advice for dealing with life’s issues. I drive over 60 miles to see this Doctor, she is worth the drive and money. If you are looking for a mental health provider in the Nashville area I highly recommend Dr. Margot Feintuch.
About Dr. Margot Feintuch, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1013176205
Education & Certifications
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feintuch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feintuch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Feintuch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feintuch.
