See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Margot Feintuch, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Margot Feintuch, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Feintuch works at Jack L. Koch Jr., M.D. in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Margot Feintuch MD PLLC
    1507 16TH AVE S, Nashville, TN 37212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 200-6858

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar Disorder

Ratings & Reviews
3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Margot Feintuch, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1013176205
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Margot Feintuch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feintuch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Feintuch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Feintuch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Feintuch works at Jack L. Koch Jr., M.D. in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Feintuch’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Feintuch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feintuch.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feintuch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feintuch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

