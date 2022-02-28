Overview

Dr. Margo Sardo, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Pasadena, FL. They graduated from Michigan State University - College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and Backus Hospital.



Dr. Sardo works at HCA Florida Pasadena Primary Care in South Pasadena, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.