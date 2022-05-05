Dr. Margo Block, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Block is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margo Block, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Margo Block, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Independence, MO. They completed their fellowship with Med College Of Wisconsin
Dr. Block works at
Midwest Neurology Physicians19550 E 39th St S Ste 200, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 610-8270Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Research Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Comp Choice
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Health Exchange
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Healthcare
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Private HealthCare Systems
- RockPort Health Care
- Savility
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Viant
- WellCare
What a asset center point has! Hands down best Dr I have ever seen!
- Neurology
- English
- 1871672287
- Med College Of Wisconsin
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Block has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Block accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Block has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Block works at
Dr. Block has seen patients for Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Block on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Block. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Block.
