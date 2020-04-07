Dr. Margaret Strong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Strong, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Margaret Strong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Madisonville, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
STPN Pediatrics - Madisonville1520 Highway 22 W, Madisonville, LA 70447 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
The absolute best of the best. Always thorough, patient and kind. Thankful to have had Dr. Strong in our life.
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1417951351
- EK Long Meml Hosp
- EK Long Meml Hosp
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Pediatrics
