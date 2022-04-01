Overview

Dr. Margherita Bruni, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Bruni works at Northwell Health in Great Neck, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Bell's Palsy and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.