Dr. Margaux Kanis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaux Kanis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Kanis works at
Locations
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn515 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Margaux Kanis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1538483458
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanis has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Ovarian Cysts and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanis. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.