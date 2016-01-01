Dr. Margarita Silio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margarita Silio, MD
Overview
Dr. Margarita Silio, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from U Central del Este and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Silio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Children's Pediatrics Tulane4740 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 200, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 420-0038
-
2
Tulane Doctors - Travel Care - Fertel711 N Broad St, New Orleans, LA 70119 Directions (504) 291-4071
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silio?
About Dr. Margarita Silio, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1053405308
Education & Certifications
- U Central del Este
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silio works at
Dr. Silio has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.