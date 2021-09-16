Dr. Rodriguez-Escobar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margarita Rodriguez-Escobar, MD
Overview
Dr. Margarita Rodriguez-Escobar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Escuela De Med San Juan Bautista and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Regional West Medical Center.
Locations
St. George Family Practice PC3440 S 50th St, Omaha, NE 68106 Directions (402) 916-4130Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
- 2 3213 S 24th St Ste 101, Omaha, NE 68108 Directions (402) 916-4135
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Regional West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
She is always so kind and compassionate. You can feel that she cares.
About Dr. Margarita Rodriguez-Escobar, MD
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811912124
Education & Certifications
- Tenet St Joseph H Creighton University
- Creighton Meml-St Joseph Ho
- Escuela De Med San Juan Bautista
- Catholic University In Puerto Rico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez-Escobar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez-Escobar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez-Escobar speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez-Escobar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez-Escobar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez-Escobar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez-Escobar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.