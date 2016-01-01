Dr. Margarita Racsa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Racsa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margarita Racsa, MD
Overview
Dr. Margarita Racsa, MD is an Urology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Locations
AdventHealth Radiation Oncology Daytona Beach224 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Margarita Racsa, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1598955171
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Racsa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Racsa using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Racsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Racsa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Racsa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Racsa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Racsa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.