Overview

Dr. Margarita Oveian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They completed their fellowship with Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center



Dr. Oveian works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Burbank, CA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.