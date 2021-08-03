Dr. Margarita Oveian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oveian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margarita Oveian, MD
Dr. Margarita Oveian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They completed their fellowship with Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
Dr. Oveian works at
Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center501 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 847-6049TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Providence Express Care800 5th Ave Ste 900, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (425) 525-5932
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very attentive to patient concerns. She is never rushed in her patient visits. Always takes time to explain difficult terms.
- Neurology
- English, Armenian
- 1144329608
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Los Angeles County University Southern California Medical Center
- University of Texas Health Center
Dr. Oveian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oveian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oveian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oveian has seen patients for Headache, Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oveian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oveian speaks Armenian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Oveian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oveian.
