Overview

Dr. Margarita Mikhaylova, DO is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology.



Dr. Mikhaylova works at NY Neurology Associates in New York, NY with other offices in Oceanside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.