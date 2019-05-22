Dr. Margarita Lolis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lolis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margarita Lolis, MD
Overview
Dr. Margarita Lolis, MD is a Dermatologist in Hackensack, NJ.
Locations
Skin Laser & Surgery Specialists of20 Prospect Ave Ste 702, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 441-9890
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lolis is an excellent Dermatologist. She is enthusiastic, smart, and well read. She not only has excellent diagnostic skills but also excellent procedural skills. She has taken care of several family members and we have all been very happy with the results. She is the BEST DERMATOLOGIST!
About Dr. Margarita Lolis, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1881913713
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lolis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lolis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lolis has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Acne Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lolis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lolis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lolis.
