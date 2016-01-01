Dr. Lermo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margarita Lermo, MD
Dr. Margarita Lermo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Universidad De Salamanca, Facultad De Medicina.
Centerwell Pharmacy Inc.3099 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135 Directions (305) 446-1900
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Universidad De Salamanca, Facultad De Medicina
