Dr. Margarita Kushnir, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Kushnir works at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.