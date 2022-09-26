Dr. Margarita Jurak is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jurak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margarita Jurak
Overview
Dr. Margarita Jurak is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Latvian Med Academy Riga Latvia and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
South Bay OB/GYN320 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 587-2500Monday7:30am - 9:00pmTuesday7:30am - 9:00pmWednesday7:30am - 9:00pmThursday7:30am - 9:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pmSaturday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jurack is one of the nicest, most approachable and comforting doctors I have ever been to. She is patient, thorough, always takes time and addresses ALL my concerns. She always greets you with and leaves you with a smile. I’ve had a lot of medical issues this year and she did tests, and even did more repeat testing a few months later when I asked her to. She is empathetic to any pain you’re having, and her goal is always to help you to be healthy and feeling well. I have the utmost confidence in her, and it’s always a pleasure interacting with her. I would give her 10 stars if I could. I highly recommend her to any patient of any age. Thank you Dr. Jurack for always taking great care of me.
About Dr. Margarita Jurak
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French, Russian and Spanish
- 1093907297
Education & Certifications
- Queens Hospital Center
- Latvian Med Academy Riga Latvia
Dr. Jurak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jurak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jurak has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jurak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jurak speaks French, Russian and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jurak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jurak.
