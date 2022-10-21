Dr. Margarita Johnston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margarita Johnston, MD
Overview
Dr. Margarita Johnston, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale, Dallas Regional Medical Center and White Rock Medical Center.
Locations
Mesquite4700 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 566-5400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Michael Wierschem, M.D.4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 650, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 403-5425Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Medical City Dallas7777 Forest Ln Ste C618, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-5400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale
- Dallas Regional Medical Center
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Johnston is always attentive and takes care of everything I need. Love love her.
About Dr. Margarita Johnston, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1306897137
Education & Certifications
- Female Urology and Female Sexual Dysfunction, Mentor Dr. Jennifer Berman, University Of Ca, Los Angeles
- Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University Of California, Davis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnston has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.