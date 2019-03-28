Dr. Fallena has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margarita Fallena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margarita Fallena, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from ANAHUAC UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Fallena works at
Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Associates - Dallas8144 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 800, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 540-0623
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fallena?
Kind and compassionate. Goes the extra mile to make sure patients get the care needed.
About Dr. Margarita Fallena, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1760686737
Education & Certifications
- ANAHUAC UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fallena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fallena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fallena works at
Dr. Fallena has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fallena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fallena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fallena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fallena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fallena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.