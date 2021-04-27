Overview

Dr. Margarita Diaz-Pino, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Diaz-Pino works at Florida Psychiatric Group in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.