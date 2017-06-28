See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Margarita Del Val, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Margarita Del Val, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR MEDICAL SCIENCE OF HAVANA.

Dr. Del Val works at Medplus Enterprise in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Medplus
    3850 SW 87th Ave Ste 107, Miami, FL 33165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 220-4355

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Nasopharyngitis
Diabetes Type 1
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Nasopharyngitis

Diabetes Type 1
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Nasopharyngitis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Chronic Neck Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sleep Apnea
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Urinary Stones
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Margarita Del Val, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245206093
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR MEDICAL SCIENCE OF HAVANA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margarita Del Val, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Val is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Del Val has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Del Val has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Del Val works at Medplus Enterprise in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Del Val’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Val. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Val.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Val, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Val appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

