Overview

Dr. Margarita Castro-Zarraga, MD is an Addiction Medicine Specialist in Needham Heights, MA. They specialize in Addiction Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE CITY OF MANILA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Castro-Zarraga works at Serenity Health Services in Needham Heights, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.