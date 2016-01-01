Dr. Margarita Olivares Castro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olivares Castro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margarita Olivares Castro, MD
Overview
Dr. Margarita Olivares Castro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Olivares Castro works at
Locations
-
1
Women's Health Center1160 Cypress Glen Cir, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 794-5402Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
Hunter's Creek Women's Health Center - Neptune13 Neptune Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 794-5401Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olivares Castro?
About Dr. Margarita Olivares Castro, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1467410498
Education & Certifications
- Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olivares Castro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olivares Castro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olivares Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olivares Castro works at
Dr. Olivares Castro has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Hysteroscopy and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olivares Castro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Olivares Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olivares Castro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olivares Castro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olivares Castro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.