Overview

Dr. Margarita Cancio, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.



Dr. Cancio works at Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay in Tampa, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.