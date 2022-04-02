See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Margarita Cancio, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Margarita Cancio, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.

Dr. Cancio works at Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay in Tampa, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay
    4729 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL 33614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 608-5103
  2. 2
    Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay
    5504 Gateway Blvd Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 608-5104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
  • HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Mycobacterial Lung Infection

Treatment frequency



HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Steven J. Sokol — Apr 02, 2022
    About Dr. Margarita Cancio, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730162348
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U South Fla Affil Hosps
    Residency
    • U South Fla Affil Hosps
    Internship
    • U South Fla Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margarita Cancio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cancio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cancio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cancio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cancio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cancio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cancio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cancio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.