Dr. Margarita Alonso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margarita Alonso, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus.
Dr. Alonso works at
Locations
Margarita Alonso MD4401 Manchester Ave Ste 101, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 753-9500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My visit with Dr. Alonso was excellent! I had the pleasure to be her patient since 2008. Ever since I started seeing her, my life changed tremendously. She was patient, caring and treated me with knowledge, and respect. Her professional experience as a Psychiatrist has always been assertive addressing my care. I definitely recommend Dr. Alonso's practice to my family and friends.
About Dr. Margarita Alonso, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- Psychiatry
