Overview

Dr. Margarita Almeida El-Ramey, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Almeida El-Ramey works at Lakeside Medical/Aesthetic Ctr in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.