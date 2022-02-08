Dr. Margarita Abrams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margarita Abrams, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.
Encore Ob. Gyn. Center of Southwest Virginia LLC, 825 Davis St Ste C, Blacksburg, VA 24060
Montgomery Regional Medical Center, 3700 S Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Abrams is the best doctor in Blacksburg. She treats her patients as whole people. She is warm, kind, and caring. But most important, she is a skilled physician who won’t stop until she figures out what’s wrong and can help her patients. If you want a doctor who hears what you’re saying, she’s the one
About Dr. Margarita Abrams, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1366531501
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
