Overview

Dr. Margarita Abrams, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.



Dr. Abrams works at The Encore OB/GYN Center of Southwest Virginia in Blacksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.