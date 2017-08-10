Dr. Margarette Damas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margarette Damas, MD
Dr. Margarette Damas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Dekalb Medical Rehab Unit2701 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 501-1000
Preferred Primary Care Associates3100 Coral Hills Dr Ste 308, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 796-9060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
She cares, listens, and treats you like human being :)
About Dr. Margarette Damas, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Creole and French
- 1215134168
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- University Of Pa Health System
- Washington Hospital Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- New York University
- Neurology
Dr. Damas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Damas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Damas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Damas speaks Creole and French.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Damas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damas.
