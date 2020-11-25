See All Oncologists in Tallahassee, FL
Dr. Margarett Ellison, MD

Oncology
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Margarett Ellison, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from Mercer University The Med Center Of Central Ga and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital.

Dr. Ellison works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Tallahassee in Tallahassee, FL with other offices in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Tallahassee
    2351 Phillips Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 496-6621
  2. 2
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Panama City
    2202 State Ave Ste 102, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 679-7001
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Capital Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Ovarian Cancer

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 25, 2020
    I was happy with my services and care at this clinic
    LORAINE NICHOLSON — Nov 25, 2020
    About Dr. Margarett Ellison, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871591297
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Women and Infants Hosp/Brown University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Brown-Womens & Infants Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Carraway Meth Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mercer University The Med Center Of Central Ga
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University, Atlanta, GA
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Primary Care
