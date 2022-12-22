Dr. Pierre-Louis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margareth Pierre-Louis, MD
Overview
Dr. Margareth Pierre-Louis, MD is a Dermatologist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED.
Dr. Pierre-Louis works at
Locations
-
1
Twin Cities Dermatology Center and Equation Medical Spa & Skin Care5000 W 36th St Ste 205, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (612) 268-5005Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pierre-Louis?
I visited Dr. Pierre-Louis for something that some might have found vain or unnecessary. She NEVER made my concern feel small or insignificant. Instead, she gave me options for treatment, explained her reasoning and assured me that she would do all she could to help me. After a few follow up visits to check my progress, I am happy a happy forever patient! Her staff is very professional, timely, and they provide great follow up. I could not be happier. Wonderful doctor and a wonderful experience.
About Dr. Margareth Pierre-Louis, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Creole
- 1063731065
Education & Certifications
- Dermatopathology, Washinton University School of Medicine
- Dermatology, University of Minnesota Medical Center
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Duke University
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierre-Louis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierre-Louis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pierre-Louis works at
Dr. Pierre-Louis has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pierre-Louis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pierre-Louis speaks Creole.
2820 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierre-Louis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierre-Louis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierre-Louis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierre-Louis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.