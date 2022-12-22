See All Dermatologists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Margareth Pierre-Louis, MD

Dermatology
5 (2819)
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Margareth Pierre-Louis, MD is a Dermatologist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED.

Dr. Pierre-Louis works at Twin Cities Dermatology Center and Equation Medical Spa & Skin Care in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Twin Cities Dermatology Center and Equation Medical Spa & Skin Care
    5000 W 36th St Ste 205, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 268-5005
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Acne
Dermatitis
Hair Loss

Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vitiligo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2820 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2820)
    5 Star
    (2722)
    4 Star
    (90)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 22, 2022
    I visited Dr. Pierre-Louis for something that some might have found vain or unnecessary. She NEVER made my concern feel small or insignificant. Instead, she gave me options for treatment, explained her reasoning and assured me that she would do all she could to help me. After a few follow up visits to check my progress, I am happy a happy forever patient! Her staff is very professional, timely, and they provide great follow up. I could not be happier. Wonderful doctor and a wonderful experience.
    Mary Dedeaux-Swinton — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Margareth Pierre-Louis, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole
    NPI Number
    • 1063731065
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dermatopathology, Washinton University School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Dermatology, University of Minnesota Medical Center
    Internship
    • Hennepin County Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pierre-Louis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pierre-Louis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pierre-Louis works at Twin Cities Dermatology Center and Equation Medical Spa & Skin Care in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Pierre-Louis’s profile.

    Dr. Pierre-Louis has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pierre-Louis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2820 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierre-Louis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierre-Louis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierre-Louis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierre-Louis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

