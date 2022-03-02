See All Pediatricians in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Margaret Zimmerman, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Margaret Zimmerman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Northwestern University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Zimmerman works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group
    18035 Brookhurst St Ste 2100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Laryngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails

Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 02, 2022
    Dr.Zimmerman is a blessing for my family. She takes her time and makes sure all questions are answered. She never makes you feel rushed. She also makes my teenage daughter very comfortable as well. Simply the best!!
    Michelle — Mar 02, 2022
    About Dr. Margaret Zimmerman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1073502282
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University California Irvine Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margaret Zimmerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zimmerman works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Fountain Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zimmerman’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.