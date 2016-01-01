Dr. Whitney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margaret Whitney, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Whitney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX.
Dr. Whitney works at
Locations
1
Dell Seton Medical Center At the University of Texas1500 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (833) 882-2737
2
Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin1201 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (833) 882-2737
3
Dwt1301 W 38th St Ste 705, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 324-8670
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Margaret Whitney, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1043576127
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitney.
