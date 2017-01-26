Dr. Margaret West, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret West, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret West, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY.
Dr. West works at
Locations
-
1
Le Bonheur Pediatrics LLC51 N Dunlap St Ste 410, Memphis, TN 38105 Directions (901) 821-9990
-
2
Lebonheur Pediatrics LLC871 Ridgeway Loop Rd Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 821-9990
-
3
Pediatric Consultants6215 Humphreys Blvd Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 821-9990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. West is awesome! My son use to hate doctors but this lady is so personable and truly loves kids that it shows in her work. He is so comfortable with her and this makes all of our visits tearless.
About Dr. Margaret West, MD
- Pediatrics
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1184868945
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. West has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. West accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. West. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.