Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Margaret Strickland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Annandale, VA. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Strickland works at Inova Medical Group OBGYN - Annandale in Annandale, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Inova Medical Group OBGYN - Annandale
    3299 Woodburn Rd Ste 350, Annandale, VA 22003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Inova Fairfax Hospital

Rh Incompatibility Screening
Vaginosis Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Vaginosis Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening

Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Apr 02, 2022
    Dr. Strickland is amazing! I switched to her during my second pregnancy and I couldn't ask for a better provider. She listens to all of my concerns and answers all of my questions. But most important to me, she is a major advocate for my VBAC. I highly recommend Dr. Strickland!
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1487917126
    • Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Dr. Margaret Strickland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strickland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strickland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strickland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strickland works at Inova Medical Group OBGYN - Annandale in Annandale, VA. View the full address on Dr. Strickland’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Strickland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strickland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strickland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strickland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

