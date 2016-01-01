See All Dermatopathologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Margaret Waisman, MD

Dermatopathology
3 (6)
Call for new patient details
54 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Margaret Waisman, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.

Dr. Waisman works at Allied Medical in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sn Tuma Inc
    2201 W Holcombe Blvd Ste 330, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 796-8200
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Granuloma of Skin
Intertrigo
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration

Ratings & Reviews
2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Margaret Waisman, MD

  • Dermatopathology
  • 54 years of experience
  • English
  • 1659406650
Education & Certifications

  • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
  • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Waisman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Waisman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Waisman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waisman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waisman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waisman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

