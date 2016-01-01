Dr. Margaret Wadsworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadsworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Wadsworth, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Wadsworth, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Wadsworth works at
Locations
Radiation Oncology of MS1225 N State St, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 968-1416
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Margaret Wadsworth, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1821291790
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
