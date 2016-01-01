Overview

Dr. Margaret Wadsworth, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Wadsworth works at Radiation Oncology of Mississippi in Jackson, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.