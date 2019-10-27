Dr. Vallen-Mashikian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margaret Vallen-Mashikian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaret Vallen-Mashikian, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Quincy, MA. They completed their fellowship with Boston University Med Center
Dr. Vallen-Mashikian works at
Locations
Mary Lou C Ashur MD700 Congress St Ste 301, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 472-7111
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Highly knowledgeable, smart, open minded and loves kids
About Dr. Margaret Vallen-Mashikian, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Med Center
