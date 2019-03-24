Overview

Dr. Margaret Thurmond-Anderle, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Thurmond-Anderle works at MARGARET ELIZABETH THURMOND-ANDERLE MD in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.