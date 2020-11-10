Dr. Threadgill accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margaret Threadgill, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Threadgill, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA.
Dr. Threadgill works at
Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-3874Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Brigham Health Family Care Associates1285 Beacon St Ste 101, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 983-7025
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Threadgill is thorough, attentive, very kind and her staff is extremely helpful too. Highly recommend her
About Dr. Margaret Threadgill, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1548610421
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
