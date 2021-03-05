Dr. Margaret Terhune, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terhune is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Terhune, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Terhune, MD is a Dermatologist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Folliculitis and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9816 Mayland Dr Ste 100, Henrico, VA 23233 Directions (804) 282-8510
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Terhune?
Dr. Terhune is a pro at not only handling dermatological issues efficiently & effectively, but also bedside manner. She is a GEM, & I’ve had the pleasure of being her patient here and when she practiced in another state. Also, she was able to quickly diagnose an ongoing skin condition I have had for the past 12 years (when 10 of 11 other appointments in the past weren’t successful). I am most grateful!
About Dr. Margaret Terhune, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1720008246
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terhune has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terhune accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terhune has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terhune has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Folliculitis and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terhune on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Terhune. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terhune.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terhune, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terhune appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.