Dr. Margaret Terhune, MD is a Dermatologist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Folliculitis and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.