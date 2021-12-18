Dr. Margaret Tebbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tebbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Tebbs, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Tebbs, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Tebbs works at
Locations
UW Medicine Primary Care at Belltown2505 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and attentive. I have never had a doctor who listened to me so well.
About Dr. Margaret Tebbs, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1912404997
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tebbs has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tebbs using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tebbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tebbs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tebbs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tebbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tebbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.