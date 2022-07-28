Overview

Dr. Margaret Sweeney, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Sweeney works at Women's Specialty Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.